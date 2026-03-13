Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bumble from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.41.

BMBL opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.79. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 22.13% and a negative net margin of 72.74%.The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

