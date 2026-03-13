Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.50. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOM.U. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.30.

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Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,483. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12.

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BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

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