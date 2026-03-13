Brokerages Set Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $207.52

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.5238.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,562,374.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,982,045.55. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

