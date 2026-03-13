Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $46.94

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.9444.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,951,265.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 381,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,620,636.16. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 30,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,325,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,267.20. The trade was a 58.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 362,849 shares of company stock worth $15,917,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.17 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 33.73%.The company had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.