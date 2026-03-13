Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $321.43 and last traded at $322.16. 34,397,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 26,640,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.97.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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