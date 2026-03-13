Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 20,842 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $81,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

