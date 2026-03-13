Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $103.07 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $103,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.