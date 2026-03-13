Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Smbc Nikko Sec.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smbc Nikko Sec. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

