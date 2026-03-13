Brady Brewer Sells 588 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,700. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

