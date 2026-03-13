BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

BP stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,210.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $10.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $9.43. The company had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,890,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $17,768,000. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 337,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

