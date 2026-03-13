BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.
BP Stock Up 1.4%
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $10.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $9.43. The company had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19,800.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,890,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $17,768,000. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 337,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oil-price rally on Middle East supply fears boosts near-term earnings outlook for integrated producers like BP; higher hydrocarbon prices are the main driver of today’s upside. BP emerges as major beneficiary as oil prices surge on Middle East supply fears
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised BP’s price target to $47 (from $44) — an implied upside from current levels — signaling some analyst optimism on the stock’s near-term trajectory. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: BP hit a 52-week high recently, reinforcing momentum and likely attracting momentum and technical-driven buying. Bp stock hits 52-week high at 41.21 USD
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large increase in call purchases — suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders anticipating further upside. (Options volume report)
- Positive Sentiment: BP was a top bidder at a U.S. Gulf of Mexico lease sale, making a large single bid — signals continued investment in upstream capacity that could support longer‑term production growth. BP, Chevron are top spenders at small US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction
- Neutral Sentiment: Major asset managers (BlackRock, UBS, Legal & General) still hold BP in multiple active ESG funds despite its strategic pivot — indicates ongoing institutional demand even amid governance/ESG debate. BlackRock, L&G and UBS among 60 ESG funds holding BP despite pivot
- Negative Sentiment: BP’s Kaskida ultra‑deepwater project is under a regulatory review that raises safety/environmental concerns and could delay or restrict the project — potential hit to future project pipeline and investor confidence. BP’s Kaskida Review Tests High Risk Projects And Investor Confidence
- Negative Sentiment: Activist shareholder pressure: Follow This and other activists are contesting BP’s handling of a climate resolution and vow to fight its exclusion from the AGM materials — ongoing governance/ESG activism could increase reputational and proxy risks. Activist Shareholders Challenge BP on Rejected Climate Resolution Follow This vows to fight BP on climate resolution
- Negative Sentiment: Political/public pressure: UK opposition commentary accusing petrol stations of “rip-off” pricing creates short-term PR/regulatory scrutiny risk for fuel retailers including BP. BP in firing line as Reeves attacks ‘rip-off’ petrol stations
BP Company Profile
BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.
The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.
