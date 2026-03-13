BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.35. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 369,524 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities. The fund allocates its portfolio across a broad range of industries and issuers, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds of U.S. companies, and may employ leverage to enhance income potential. It also maintains flexibility to invest in other fixed-income securities, including senior loans, preferred securities and selective investment-grade corporate debt.
Launched in 2011 and sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the fund is managed by the global fixed-income team at Mellon Investments Corporation, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- The move Washington made in 1934
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Warning: You are not moving fast enough
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.