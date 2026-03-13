BNB Market Capitalization Hits $90.94 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $666.91 or 0.00921838 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $90.94 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,358,140 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

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According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,358,160.42000002. The last known price of BNB is 661.43535086 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3155 active market(s) with $1,680,267,559.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

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