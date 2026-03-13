Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 2,829,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,344,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Up 10.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

