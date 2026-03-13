Blue Grotto Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.28 and a 200 day moving average of $336.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

