Blue Grotto Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.28 and a 200 day moving average of $336.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa expands its stablecoin card program (partnership with Bridge/Stripe) and widened global coverage, aiming to route stablecoin-backed payments through Visa rails — a potential long-term growth avenue as crypto payments evolve. Visa’s Stablecoin Play Intensifies
- Positive Sentiment: Visa and Trip.com launched a global virtual travel card program to streamline international travel payments (APAC focus), and Citcon expanded Visa Direct cross-border push payments — both expand addressable volumes as travel recovers. Global virtual travel card program launched
- Positive Sentiment: Visa and Santander completed pilot agentic-commerce transactions across five Latin American markets using Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC), a credential for future merchant/payment volume growth in a high-growth region. Santander and Visa Launch LatAm Agentic Payments Project
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — including comparative pieces on Visa vs. Mastercard and a Wolfe Research FinTech Forum transcript — provide investors with valuation and competitive context but contain no new company-guidance surprises. Visa Vs. Mastercard: Which Payment Giant Is The Better Buy Today? Visa Presents at Wolfe Research FinTech Forum
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (Director Lloyd Carney) sold 650 shares (~19.5% reduction in his stake). While the sale size is modest relative to Visa’s market cap, insider selling can weigh on near-term sentiment. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Market/technical pressure and bearish sentiment: recent coverage notes Visa underperformed the market in the latest session and growing short-seller attention, both of which can amplify downward moves in the absence of fresh positive catalysts. Visa Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market Why Short Sellers Are Targeting Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.