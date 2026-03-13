Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.62 and last traded at $154.2840. 7,628,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,884,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,398,650.64. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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