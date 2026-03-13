Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,517 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Block worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,317 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 194,887 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Block by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Block by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,380 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $517,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,200. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $70,441.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,858.72. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,720. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.65. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.