Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $24.75 by Analysts at UBS Group

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $27.50 to $24.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXSL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

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Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 3,191,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,050. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.69%.The company had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,820,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 832,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,149,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after buying an additional 2,721,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,731,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,576,000 after buying an additional 2,504,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,260,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after buying an additional 156,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

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