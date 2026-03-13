Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.88.

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Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT traded up C$1.15 on Friday, hitting C$33.99. 396,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.96. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Construction

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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