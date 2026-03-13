Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bioventus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Bioventus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bioventus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

BVS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 339,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Bioventus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bioventus by 17,156.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

