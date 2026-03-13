Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 27,604,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 107,379,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £21.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

