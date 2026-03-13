Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 57,540 shares.The stock last traded at $181.1410 and had previously closed at $176.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $175.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

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