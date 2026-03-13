Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7909 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8064.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS: BEPTF) is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia. The company focuses on the development of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon assets and holds a diversified portfolio of exploration permits and producing fields across Australia and New Zealand. Its operations encompass conventional oil and gas, natural gas liquids and associated processing infrastructure.

Key producing regions include the Cooper Basin in South Australia, the Perth Basin in Western Australia, the Gippsland and Otway basins in Victoria, and the Surat Basin in Queensland.

