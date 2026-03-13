Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 41,000 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $582,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,238,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,272,988.91. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Arteris News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arteris reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS -$0.05 vs. -$0.08 consensus) and revenue of $20.14M vs. $18.55M, providing a near-term fundamental tailwind for the stock. Read More.

Arteris reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS -$0.05 vs. -$0.08 consensus) and revenue of $20.14M vs. $18.55M, providing a near-term fundamental tailwind for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been increasing positions (examples: Nuveen, Goldman Sachs, Westerly), which supports longer-term demand and reduces free float pressure. Read More.

Large institutional holders have been increasing positions (examples: Nuveen, Goldman Sachs, Westerly), which supports longer-term demand and reduces free float pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (e.g., MSN piece) has put AIP “in focus,” elevating attention but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Read More.

Media coverage (e.g., MSN piece) has put AIP “in focus,” elevating attention but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for early March shows 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting error. Until corrected, short-interest is not a meaningful explanation for price moves. (Data provider notices)

Reported short-interest data for early March shows 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting error. Until corrected, short-interest is not a meaningful explanation for price moves. (Data provider notices) Negative Sentiment: Insider and major-holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac and Bayview Legacy, LLC disclosed sales on March 9–10 totaling about 50,000 shares (41,000 @ ~$14.21 and 9,000 @ ~$14.66). The filings signal near-term supply pressure and have likely driven intraday selling. SEC filings: Read More. and Read More.. Also summarized here: Read More.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

