Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter.

Bavarian Nordic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.34. Bavarian Nordic has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

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Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

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