Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter.
Bavarian Nordic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.34. Bavarian Nordic has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
More Bavarian Nordic News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bavarian Nordic this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3b chikungunya trial progress creates a near‑term clinical catalyst as the company advances late‑stage testing that could broaden commercial opportunity for the vaccine. Bavarian Nordic’s Phase 3b Chikungunya Vaccine Trial Sets Up a New Catalyst for BVNRY Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing partnership with Serum Institute of India (SII) for chikungunya vaccine production improves scale and supply prospects, reducing a commercial execution risk if efficacy data are favorable. Bavarian Nordic and SII sign agreement for chikungunya vaccine production
- Positive Sentiment: Company launched the next tranche of its share buy‑back program, which supports per‑share metrics and signals management confidence in the stock. Buybacks are typically viewed favorably by investors. Bavarian Nordic Launches Next Tranche of Share Buy-Back Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were mixed: revenue of $226.16M and healthy margins/ROE (net margin ~35.96%, ROE 20.47%) contrast with a reported GAAP EPS loss of ($0.20). Investors will parse whether the EPS shortfall reflects timing, one‑offs or underlying operating performance. BVNRY Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript published — useful for details on guidance, cash flow, pipeline timelines and management commentary that could move the stock once digesting finer points of the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published its 2025 Annual Report (operational and financial detail for long‑term modeling); useful for investors updating forecasts. Bavarian Nordic Publishes Annual Report 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing discloses transactions in company shares by insiders/persons with managerial responsibilities; the market reaction depends on whether these were buys or sells. Report of transactions of shares and related securities
Bavarian Nordic Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.
The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.
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