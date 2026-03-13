Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

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Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

Further Reading

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