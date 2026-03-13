Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

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Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 869,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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