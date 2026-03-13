Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

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APA Stock Performance

APA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.97. 1,200,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,854. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating, signaling ~10% upside vs. the prior price and lending near-term upside momentum to the stock. Piper Sandler Price Target Raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating, signaling ~10% upside vs. the prior price and lending near-term upside momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: American Banking News reported Goldman Sachs forecasting strong price appreciation for APA, which supports bullish investor positioning. Goldman Sachs Forecast

American Banking News reported Goldman Sachs forecasting strong price appreciation for APA, which supports bullish investor positioning. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital has recently raised its target (and highlighted APA among low-PE, high-dividend names), noting oil strength and earnings momentum as supportive factors. RBC Capital Note

RBC Capital has recently raised its target (and highlighted APA among low-PE, high-dividend names), noting oil strength and earnings momentum as supportive factors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for early March show anomalous/zero values in the published feed (0 shares and NaN changes), which appear unreliable; current days-to-cover is effectively reported as 0.0 — treat this data with caution until clarified.

Short-interest reports for early March show anomalous/zero values in the published feed (0 shares and NaN changes), which appear unreliable; current days-to-cover is effectively reported as 0.0 — treat this data with caution until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a broad set of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2027), cutting several quarterly EPS forecasts and lowering FY2026 from $2.10 to $1.66 and FY2027 from $2.12 to $1.73. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating. These cuts reduce near-term earnings expectations and represent downside risk to sentiment and valuation if other firms follow.

Zacks Research issued a broad set of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2027), cutting several quarterly EPS forecasts and lowering FY2026 from $2.10 to $1.66 and FY2027 from $2.12 to $1.73. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating. These cuts reduce near-term earnings expectations and represent downside risk to sentiment and valuation if other firms follow. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks note specifics: Q1–Q4 2026/2027 quarter estimates trimmed (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.36 from $0.54; Q3 2026 to $0.40 from $0.56; Q4 2027 to $0.32). The cumulative effect is a weaker near-term outlook despite consensus full-year estimates (~$4.03) remaining higher than Zacks’ view.

About APA

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APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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