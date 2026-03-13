Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently:

3/5/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$209.00 to C$211.00.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$208.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$191.00 to C$208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$218.00 to C$224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$186.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$196.00 to C$199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$195.00.

2/26/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$178.00 to C$219.00.

2/19/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$181.00 to C$196.00.

2/17/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$181.00 to C$186.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a C$214.00 price target on the stock, up from C$183.00.

2/13/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$199.00 to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$182.00 to C$187.00.

2/9/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$209.00 to C$219.00.

2/9/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by TD Securities from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a C$209.00 price target on the stock, up from C$184.00.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

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