Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,193 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 12th total of 10,996 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

BCIL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.49. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

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Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

About Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in large-cap non-US companies in developed markets. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital BCIL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Bancreek.

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