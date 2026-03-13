Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG) Short Interest Down 74.8% in February

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,899 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the February 12th total of 23,405 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lcnb Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:BGIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. 52,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,399. Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large cap companies with a reliable dividend stream. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select companies that are perceived to have strong fundamentals BGIG was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

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