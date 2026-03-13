Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.53. 1,216,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,781,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 20th. iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

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Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 344.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 94.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,207,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 3,497,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,844,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,392 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,830,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,743 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

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