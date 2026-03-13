Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.53. 1,216,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,781,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 20th. iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 94.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,207,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 3,497,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,844,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,392 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,830,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,743 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.
Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.
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