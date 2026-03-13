Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

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Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 331,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.35). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $329,067.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,560.50. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Calderaro III sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $269,201.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.31. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,407 shares of company stock worth $4,226,448. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 123.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,635.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

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