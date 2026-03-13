AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.94 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 797.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Price Performance

AJOT stock traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,932. The company has a market capitalization of £385.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.63. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12 month low of GBX 133 and a 12 month high of GBX 194.

About AVI Japan Opportunity

(Get Free Report)

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI leverages its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

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