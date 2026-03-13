AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Posts Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.94 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 797.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Price Performance

AJOT stock traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,932. The company has a market capitalization of £385.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.63. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12 month low of GBX 133 and a 12 month high of GBX 194.

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An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI leverages its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

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