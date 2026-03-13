Autonolas (OLAS) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Autonolas token can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonolas has a market cap of $9.16 million and $208.38 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonolas has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas’ launch date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,776,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,200,993 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,776,398.98102907 with 236,201,049.40270777 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.03702072 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $170,235.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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