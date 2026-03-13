Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Update

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,811 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 34,110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Australian Oilseeds

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Australian Oilseeds at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

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Australian Oilseeds Stock Down 14.6%

NASDAQ COOT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 423,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Australian Oilseeds has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Australian Oilseeds in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australian Oilseeds presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Australian Oilseeds

(Get Free Report)

Australian Oilseeds Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) is an Australia-based plant-based ingredients company specializing in the cultivation, processing and distribution of functional food seeds. The company’s core product lines include organic and non-GMO chia, hemp, quinoa and buckwheat seeds, as well as derived powders, oils and protein concentrates. Operating from its processing facility in New South Wales, Australian Oilseeds oversees its supply chain from local farmer partnerships through to finished ingredients for food manufacturers and health-oriented brands.

Product applications span the nutritional supplement, functional food and plant-based protein markets, with clients in Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

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