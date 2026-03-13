ATS (TSE:ATS) Insider Doug Wright Purchases 8,600 Shares of Stock

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) insider Doug Wright acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$345,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,600 shares in the company, valued at C$345,720. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Doug Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Doug Wright bought 8,300 shares of ATS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,952.00.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.14. 88,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.74 and a beta of 0.87. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$45.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( TSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of C$760.65 million for the quarter.

ATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATS

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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