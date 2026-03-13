Arvinas Teases Near-Term Phase 1 Data, Eyes New Vepdegestrant Partner at Leerink Conference

Executives from Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) outlined the company’s clinical pipeline and near-term milestones during a presentation at Leerink Partners’ Global Healthcare Conference, emphasizing multiple Phase 1 programs expected to generate data over the coming year.

Company overview and focus on clinical differentiation

CEO Randy said Arvinas has been operating since 2013 and is known for developing PROTAC degraders. He described the company as having “four Phase I programs” across multiple disease areas, with capital in place to advance them and upcoming data intended to guide prioritization decisions.

Randy noted that Arvinas also has a foundation that includes a “pivotal Phase trial readout positive last year” for vepdegestrant, an estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, as well as bavdegalutamide, an androgen receptor (AR) degrader program that Arvinas outlicensed to Novartis.

He said the company’s message going forward is less about degraders as a platform versus other modalities and more about “program by program” differentiation. He highlighted potential differentiators such as durability, depth of degradation, and the ability to address functions of targets that may not be affected by inhibition alone.

ER program: partnership plans and comments on recent trial news

In discussing ER-targeting therapies, Randy referenced Arvinas’ pivotal data in breast cancer, stating the company achieved a positive endpoint in an ESR1-mutant setting in second-line and later disease, but did not hit the endpoint in an all-comers or wild-type population. He said Arvinas’ view is that ER-targeted drugs work where ER is driving disease, and differences in trial outcomes may reflect patient populations and study design.

Randy also said Arvinas and its partners at Pfizer are seeking a new partner to commercialize and further develop vepdegestrant, while Arvinas focuses internal resources on its earlier-stage pipeline. He said he hoped to complete a partnership by the PDUFA date in early June, describing the ER program as an important financial asset even as the company shifts operational focus.

PROTAC approach: what Arvinas says it enables

Angela described PROTAC degraders as enabling an iterative, “substoichiometric” mechanism of degradation, which she said can help overcome resistance mechanisms encountered with inhibitors. She contrasted PROTAC optimization with molecular glue approaches, saying Arvinas can optimize two ligands as separable domains.

She also said Arvinas has developed rules to improve oral bioavailability and is now working on blood-brain barrier penetration. In comparing small-molecule PROTACs with genomic approaches such as antisense (which degrade RNA), she argued that PROTACs can offer small-molecule advantages, including oral dosing and brain penetrance without intrathecal administration.

ARV-102 (LRRK2 degrader): biomarkers, CNS penetration, and next steps

Angela detailed Arvinas’ rationale for degrading LRRK2 rather than inhibiting it, describing LRRK2 as a large, multifunctional protein with scaffolding, GTPase, and kinase functions that contribute to neurodegeneration. She said removing the entire protein could affect multiple pathological processes and potentially improve clearance of proteins such as tau and alpha-synuclein.

In Phase 1 work, Angela said Arvinas has shown:

ARV-102 crosses the blood-brain barrier in healthy volunteers.

It reduces LRRK2 in cerebrospinal fluid in a dose-dependent manner.

It engages proteins associated with LRRK2-driven Parkinson’s disease pathways in CSF, with those elevated proteins “coming down” after treatment.

She said this pathway engagement has not been shown for LRRK2 inhibitors, which inhibit kinase activity but do not stop LRRK2 production or address the protein’s other functions.

Angela cited preclinical data suggesting antisense reduction of LRRK2 can impact disease models where kinase inhibition did not, and said Arvinas has preclinical results showing increased lysosomal number and degradative capacity versus inhibitor, along with reductions in pathological tau in tauopathy models.

Randy said Arvinas planned to present Parkinson’s disease patient data “next week” at AD/PD, aiming to show biomarker effects similar to those seen in healthy volunteers. He added that the company is targeting initiation of a Phase 1b trial in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) around mid-year, with potential to start a Phase 2 registrational study by year-end, subject to additional steps including agency discussions.

On dosing goals, Angela said human data suggest roughly twofold elevation of LRRK2 in CSF and microglia, and Arvinas’ target is reducing LRRK2 by about 50% to return to normal levels. She said the company observed reductions greater than 50% in healthy volunteers and has seen, in animals, that a 50% reduction can clear pathological tau. Both executives emphasized the near-term objective is to halt disease progression, not to demonstrate reversal over short treatment periods.

Oncology pipeline: ARV-806 (KRAS G12D) and ARV-393 (BCL6)

Turning to oncology, Randy said KRAS is a validated but highly competitive area and acknowledged Arvinas is not “coming first.” He said Arvinas’ lead KRAS program, ARV-806 (a KRAS G12D degrader), is in the clinic and the company also has a pan-RAS program in preclinical development.

Angela said ARV-806 binds both “on” and “off” states and removes the oncoprotein, which she argued could be advantageous versus inhibition. She said Arvinas has observed preclinically that ARV-806 is “25-fold more effective” at inhibiting proliferation than certain clinical compounds it tested, and that degradation may help address compensatory upregulation and amplification seen as resistance mechanisms with inhibitors. She also discussed potential safety and immunology considerations observed with certain other approaches, stating Arvinas does not see some of those effects in its own work.

Randy said the ARV-806 dose-escalation study has enrolled rapidly since starting in late summer and is now fully enrolled. While the company has guided to data in 2025, he indicated an update could come earlier than year-end. He said the study is enrolling all-comers with G12D mutations, with pancreatic cancer expected to be the most common tumor type. Angela added that Arvinas has evaluated combinations preclinically, including with anti-PD-1, and expects the approach to be combinable.

For hematology, Randy said ARV-393, a BCL6 degrader, is in Phase 1 in patients with B-cell and T-cell lymphomas. He said Arvinas previously disclosed responses in both lymphoma types at doses below predicted efficacious exposure, along with “good degradation” of BCL6 despite the protein being rapidly resynthesized. He said Phase 1 escalation is ongoing, with additional data expected in the second half of the year. Randy also referenced competitor data that he said supports target validation, citing BMS data showing “north of 50%” response rates. He added that Arvinas plans both monotherapy and combination development and expects to start a combination trial with a bispecific therapy in the coming months.

Randy briefly highlighted two additional programs: ARV-027, a polyglutamine repeat AR degrader intended for eventual use in spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA or Kennedy’s disease) and currently in healthy volunteers, and ARV-6723, an oral HPK1 degrader planned to enter the clinic in the second half of the year. He said data for ARV-027 and ARV-6723 are not expected until 2026, while near-term updates are expected from ARV-102, ARV-806, and ARV-393.

