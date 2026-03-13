ARP Global Capital Ltd Takes $10.77 Million Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for about 3.2% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARP Global Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $15.63 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

