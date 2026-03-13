Ark Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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