Aris Mining Co. $ARIS Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.95% of Aris Mining worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 521,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 256,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Mining by 31.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aris Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of -0.74. Aris Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARIS. Zacks Research raised Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

