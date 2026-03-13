Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 21,930 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 336,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,180. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

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Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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