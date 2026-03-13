Aramark $ARMK Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,451 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 3.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,218,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $64,902,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $52,142,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,878,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aramark by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,132 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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