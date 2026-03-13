Apu Apustaja Price Down 7.7% This Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $480.50 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,410,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,410,186.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00002632 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $503,126.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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