Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$2.12. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.
