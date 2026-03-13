Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $451,040.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $451,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,580,693.20. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $106.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 3.20. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.96.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.