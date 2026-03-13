Anthony Granado Acquires 4,200 Shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anthony Granado purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $19,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,818.08. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 1.7%

SSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 74,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

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E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 47.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 351,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,361,721 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

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