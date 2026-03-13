Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Short Interest Down 63.4% in February

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,268 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 12th total of 69,061 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 46,300.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

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Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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