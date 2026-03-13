Analyzing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84% Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -16.17% 1.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Livento Group and Falcon’s Beyond Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 674.48 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 123.22 $22.06 million ($0.12) -57.17

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Livento Group and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats Livento Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

