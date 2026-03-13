Analyzing Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) and FST (NASDAQ:KBSX)

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and FST (NASDAQ:KBSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and FST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% FST N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Currenc Group and FST”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million 3.82 -$39.47 million ($0.88) -2.65 FST $47.97 million 1.03 -$7.12 million N/A N/A

FST has higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Currenc Group and FST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 FST 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of FST shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FST beats Currenc Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About FST

(Get Free Report)

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

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