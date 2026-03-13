Analyzing Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Bitcoin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $54.95 million 4.64 $37.04 million $1.69 7.15 American Bitcoin $20.54 million 47.42 -$21.30 million ($0.45) -2.33

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than American Bitcoin. American Bitcoin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bitcoin has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Bitcoin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 64.78% 11.94% 8.55% American Bitcoin -10.79% -5.57% -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Bitcoin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Bitcoin 1 0 2 0 2.33

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. American Bitcoin has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given American Bitcoin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Bitcoin is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of American Bitcoin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of American Bitcoin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats American Bitcoin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American Bitcoin

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.